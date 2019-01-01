QQQ
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 8:58AM

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NASDAQ: SPBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF's (SPBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC)?

A

The stock price for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NASDAQ: SPBC) is $24.4 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:47:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF.

Q

When is Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (NASDAQ:SPBC) reporting earnings?

A

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF (SPBC) operate in?

A

Simplify U.S. Equity PLUS GBTC ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.