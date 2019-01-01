QQQ
Sonde Resources Corp is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is engaged in the exploration for, and acquisition, development, and production of, petroleum and natural gas with operations in North Africa and Western Canada. Sonde is actively engaged in exploration and development of oil and gas resources throughout the Joint Oil Block in offshore Tunisia and Libya.

Sonde Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sonde Resources (SOQDQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sonde Resources (OTCEM: SOQDQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sonde Resources's (SOQDQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sonde Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sonde Resources (SOQDQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sonde Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sonde Resources (SOQDQ)?

A

The stock price for Sonde Resources (OTCEM: SOQDQ) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:54:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sonde Resources (SOQDQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sonde Resources.

Q

When is Sonde Resources (OTCEM:SOQDQ) reporting earnings?

A

Sonde Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sonde Resources (SOQDQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sonde Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sonde Resources (SOQDQ) operate in?

A

Sonde Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.