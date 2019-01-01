Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals and chemical-based products. The firm is organized into six segments by product type. The petrochemicals and plastics segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells multiple products including propylene and polypropylene used in automobile seat cushions and interior panels. The pharmaceutical segment sells medicine to treat diabetes, neurology, cancer, and infectious diseases. The IT-related chemicals segment sells compound semiconductors and polarizing films used in LCD displays for TVs and smartphones. The other three segments are health and crop sciences; energy and functional materials; and "others." The majority of revenue comes from Japan and China.