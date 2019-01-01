|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sosei Group (OTCPK: SOLTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sosei Group.
There is no analysis for Sosei Group
The stock price for Sosei Group (OTCPK: SOLTF) is $12.77 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:37:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sosei Group.
Sosei Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Sosei Group.
Sosei Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.