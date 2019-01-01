QQQ
Sosei Group Corp is an international biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for a wide range of illnesses. The company utilizes its peptide platform technologies and nanotechnology to develop its product pipeline. Sosei actively seeks partnerships to aid its product development. The company's strategy for commercializing its therapies include utilizing its subsidiaries' drug discovery technologies, supplying technology to other companies, developing products in-house, and product licensing.

Sosei Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sosei Group (SOLTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sosei Group (OTCPK: SOLTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sosei Group's (SOLTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sosei Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sosei Group (SOLTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sosei Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sosei Group (SOLTF)?

A

The stock price for Sosei Group (OTCPK: SOLTF) is $12.77 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:37:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sosei Group (SOLTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sosei Group.

Q

When is Sosei Group (OTCPK:SOLTF) reporting earnings?

A

Sosei Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sosei Group (SOLTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sosei Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sosei Group (SOLTF) operate in?

A

Sosei Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.