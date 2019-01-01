|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SOHO China (OTCPK: SOHOF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for SOHO China.
There is no analysis for SOHO China
The stock price for SOHO China (OTCPK: SOHOF) is $0.2123 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:29:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for SOHO China.
SOHO China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for SOHO China.
SOHO China is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.