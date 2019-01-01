QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.85
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.35
Shares
5.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 12, 2021
SOHO China Ltd is engaged in real estate development, property leasing, and property management activities. It focuses on the commercial properties in the core areas of Beijing and Shanghai will benefit from appreciation in value. All of its rental income revenues are derived from China.

SOHO China Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SOHO China (SOHOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SOHO China (OTCPK: SOHOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SOHO China's (SOHOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SOHO China.

Q

What is the target price for SOHO China (SOHOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SOHO China

Q

Current Stock Price for SOHO China (SOHOF)?

A

The stock price for SOHO China (OTCPK: SOHOF) is $0.2123 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 16:29:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SOHO China (SOHOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SOHO China.

Q

When is SOHO China (OTCPK:SOHOF) reporting earnings?

A

SOHO China does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SOHO China (SOHOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SOHO China.

Q

What sector and industry does SOHO China (SOHOF) operate in?

A

SOHO China is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.