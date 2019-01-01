Solitron Devices Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. It manufactures a large variety of bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field-effect transistors (Power MOSFETS), field effect transistors, and other related products. It derives most of its revenues from its business operations in the United States, while it also holds a presence in Canada, Latin America, Far East, and the Middle East.