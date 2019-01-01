QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 13.75
Mkt Cap
20.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
4.67
EPS
0.24
Shares
2.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Solitron Devices Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. It manufactures a large variety of bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field-effect transistors (Power MOSFETS), field effect transistors, and other related products. It derives most of its revenues from its business operations in the United States, while it also holds a presence in Canada, Latin America, Far East, and the Middle East.

Solitron Devices Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solitron Devices (SODI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solitron Devices (OTCPK: SODI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solitron Devices's (SODI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solitron Devices.

Q

What is the target price for Solitron Devices (SODI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solitron Devices

Q

Current Stock Price for Solitron Devices (SODI)?

A

The stock price for Solitron Devices (OTCPK: SODI) is $9.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:14:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solitron Devices (SODI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2014 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2014.

Q

When is Solitron Devices (OTCPK:SODI) reporting earnings?

A

Solitron Devices does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solitron Devices (SODI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solitron Devices.

Q

What sector and industry does Solitron Devices (SODI) operate in?

A

Solitron Devices is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.