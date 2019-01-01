|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Solitron Devices (OTCPK: SODI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Solitron Devices.
There is no analysis for Solitron Devices
The stock price for Solitron Devices (OTCPK: SODI) is $9.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:14:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 24, 2014 to stockholders of record on June 5, 2014.
Solitron Devices does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Solitron Devices.
Solitron Devices is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.