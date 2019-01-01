QQQ
Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with assets in Egypt, Vietnam, and Israel. The company reports its operating business segments based on geographical locations: Southeast Asia and Egypt. Most of the company's revenue is generated by the Southeast Asia segment, and most of the company's oil and gas revenue is earned in Vietnam.

Pharos Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharos Energy (SOCLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharos Energy (OTCPK: SOCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pharos Energy's (SOCLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharos Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Pharos Energy (SOCLF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pharos Energy (OTCPK: SOCLF) was reported by Jefferies on January 15, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SOCLF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharos Energy (SOCLF)?

A

The stock price for Pharos Energy (OTCPK: SOCLF) is $0.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:02:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pharos Energy (SOCLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pharos Energy.

Q

When is Pharos Energy (OTCPK:SOCLF) reporting earnings?

A

Pharos Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharos Energy (SOCLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharos Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharos Energy (SOCLF) operate in?

A

Pharos Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.