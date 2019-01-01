QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Solar Energy Initiatives Inc is a renewable energy company. The group is focused on the development and commercialization of solar energy products and technologies for applications including power production for solar parks, commercial buildings and residential homes.

Solar Energy Initiatives Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCPK: SNRY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solar Energy Initiatives's (SNRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solar Energy Initiatives.

Q

What is the target price for Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solar Energy Initiatives

Q

Current Stock Price for Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY)?

A

The stock price for Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCPK: SNRY) is $0.0046 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solar Energy Initiatives.

Q

When is Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCPK:SNRY) reporting earnings?

A

Solar Energy Initiatives does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solar Energy Initiatives.

Q

What sector and industry does Solar Energy Initiatives (SNRY) operate in?

A

Solar Energy Initiatives is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.