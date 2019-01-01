QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.6K
Div / Yield
0.33/3.87%
52 Wk
7.42 - 9.35
Mkt Cap
10.7B
Payout Ratio
94.88
Open
-
P/E
16.85
EPS
0
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Suncorp is a Queensland-based financial services conglomerate offering retail and business banking, general insurance, superannuation, and investment products in Australia and New Zealand. It also operates a life insurance business in New Zealand. The core businesses include personal insurance, commercial insurance, Vero New Zealand, and Suncorp Bank. Suncorp and competitors IAG Insurance and QBE Insurance dominate the Australian and New Zealand insurance markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Suncorp Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Suncorp Group (SNMYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Suncorp Group (OTCPK: SNMYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Suncorp Group's (SNMYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Suncorp Group.

Q

What is the target price for Suncorp Group (SNMYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Suncorp Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Suncorp Group (SNMYF)?

A

The stock price for Suncorp Group (OTCPK: SNMYF) is $8.47 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:40:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Suncorp Group (SNMYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Suncorp Group.

Q

When is Suncorp Group (OTCPK:SNMYF) reporting earnings?

A

Suncorp Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Suncorp Group (SNMYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Suncorp Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Suncorp Group (SNMYF) operate in?

A

Suncorp Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.