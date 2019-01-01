QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/7.4K
Div / Yield
0.05/2.67%
52 Wk
1.56 - 1.97
Mkt Cap
31.4B
Payout Ratio
119.24
Open
-
P/E
40.65
EPS
0.04
Shares
16.5B
Outstanding
Singapore Telecommunications is Singapore's leading telecoms company. It owns extensive wired and wireless networks offering data and voice services to a broad customer base. Singtel's diverse investment portfolio spreads across the region. The firm wholly owns Optus in Australia and minority equity stakes in Airtel (33%) in India; Telkomsel (35%) in Indonesia; Globe Telecom (47%) in the Philippines; and Advanced Information Services (23%) and Intouch (21%) in Thailand. Singtel is majority-owned by the Singapore government.

Singapore Telecom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Singapore Telecom (SNGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Singapore Telecom (OTCPK: SNGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Singapore Telecom's (SNGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Singapore Telecom.

Q

What is the target price for Singapore Telecom (SNGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Singapore Telecom

Q

Current Stock Price for Singapore Telecom (SNGNF)?

A

The stock price for Singapore Telecom (OTCPK: SNGNF) is $1.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:24:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Singapore Telecom (SNGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Telecom.

Q

When is Singapore Telecom (OTCPK:SNGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Singapore Telecom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Singapore Telecom (SNGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Singapore Telecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Singapore Telecom (SNGNF) operate in?

A

Singapore Telecom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.