Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.36/1.10%
52 Wk
33 - 64.83
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
30.61
Open
-
P/E
29.72
EPS
0.06
Shares
34.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
SMA Solar Technology AG produces, develops, and sells photovoltaic (PV) inverters and other technologies. It operates through several businesses that include Residential, Commercial, Utility, Off-Grid and Storage, and Service. The company's PV inverters convert direct currents from the module into alternating currents. Depending on demand, it is consumed directly into the home, stored, or fed into the utility grid. In SMA's primary business units it provides small PV systems for private applications to residential markets and medium-sized PV systems for commercial application. Utility clients are offered large-scale PV power plants in addition to grid service and monitoring functions.

SMA Solar Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SMA Solar Technology (OTCPK: SMTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SMA Solar Technology's (SMTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SMA Solar Technology.

Q

What is the target price for SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SMA Solar Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF)?

A

The stock price for SMA Solar Technology (OTCPK: SMTGF) is $33 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:25:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SMA Solar Technology.

Q

When is SMA Solar Technology (OTCPK:SMTGF) reporting earnings?

A

SMA Solar Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SMA Solar Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) operate in?

A

SMA Solar Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.