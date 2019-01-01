SMA Solar Technology AG produces, develops, and sells photovoltaic (PV) inverters and other technologies. It operates through several businesses that include Residential, Commercial, Utility, Off-Grid and Storage, and Service. The company's PV inverters convert direct currents from the module into alternating currents. Depending on demand, it is consumed directly into the home, stored, or fed into the utility grid. In SMA's primary business units it provides small PV systems for private applications to residential markets and medium-sized PV systems for commercial application. Utility clients are offered large-scale PV power plants in addition to grid service and monitoring functions.