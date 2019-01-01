QQQ
UltraPro Short MidCap400 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UltraPro Short MidCap400 (ARCA: SMDD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UltraPro Short MidCap400's (SMDD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UltraPro Short MidCap400.

Q

What is the target price for UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UltraPro Short MidCap400

Q

Current Stock Price for UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD)?

A

The stock price for UltraPro Short MidCap400 (ARCA: SMDD) is $26.601 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:45:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2012.

Q

When is UltraPro Short MidCap400 (ARCA:SMDD) reporting earnings?

A

UltraPro Short MidCap400 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UltraPro Short MidCap400.

Q

What sector and industry does UltraPro Short MidCap400 (SMDD) operate in?

A

UltraPro Short MidCap400 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.