Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
20.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
837.3M
Outstanding
Stellar Resources Ltd is an Australia based company engaged in mineral exploration with the objective of identifying and developing economic reserves. Its segments include Corporate, Tin and Other. It operates in the Australian mineral exploration sector where it is pursuing opportunities for a range of mineral targets through various tenements all of which are at exploration-stage. It owns an interest in Heemskirk Tin Project located in northwest Tasmania, Australia.

Stellar Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Stellar Resources (SLROF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stellar Resources (OTCPK: SLROF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Stellar Resources's (SLROF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stellar Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Stellar Resources (SLROF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stellar Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Stellar Resources (SLROF)?

A

The stock price for Stellar Resources (OTCPK: SLROF) is $0.0243 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 16:49:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stellar Resources (SLROF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stellar Resources.

Q

When is Stellar Resources (OTCPK:SLROF) reporting earnings?

A

Stellar Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stellar Resources (SLROF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stellar Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Stellar Resources (SLROF) operate in?

A

Stellar Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.