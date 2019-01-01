QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/21.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
1.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
17.53
EPS
-0.01
Shares
24.6M
Outstanding
Apex Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. Its mineral exploration projects include Jersey Emerald Property, Kena property, Mount Anderson property, and Ore Hill and Summit Gold properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Apex Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Apex Resources (SLMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apex Resources (OTCPK: SLMLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Apex Resources's (SLMLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Apex Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Apex Resources (SLMLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Apex Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Apex Resources (SLMLF)?

A

The stock price for Apex Resources (OTCPK: SLMLF) is $0.0589 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apex Resources (SLMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apex Resources.

Q

When is Apex Resources (OTCPK:SLMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Apex Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Apex Resources (SLMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apex Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Apex Resources (SLMLF) operate in?

A

Apex Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.