Sankyo Co Ltd manufactures and sells pachinko and pachislot machines to the gambling industry. Pachinko machines, a gambling device with pinball-like characteristics, are sold to pachinko parlors throughout Japan. Pachinko parlors allow users to purchase small steel balls, which are utilized in pachinko machines under the objective of winning more balls that can then be exchanged for prizes. Pachislot machines, which are a similar gambling device as pachinko and slot machines, are also sold to gambling parlors throughout Japan. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.