Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.92/3.39%
52 Wk
25 - 27.14
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
41.47
Open
-
P/E
10.36
EPS
202.72
Shares
59.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sankyo Co Ltd manufactures and sells pachinko and pachislot machines to the gambling industry. Pachinko machines, a gambling device with pinball-like characteristics, are sold to pachinko parlors throughout Japan. Pachinko parlors allow users to purchase small steel balls, which are utilized in pachinko machines under the objective of winning more balls that can then be exchanged for prizes. Pachislot machines, which are a similar gambling device as pachinko and slot machines, are also sold to gambling parlors throughout Japan. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Sankyo Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sankyo Co (SKXJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sankyo Co (OTCPK: SKXJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sankyo Co's (SKXJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sankyo Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sankyo Co (SKXJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sankyo Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sankyo Co (SKXJF)?

A

The stock price for Sankyo Co (OTCPK: SKXJF) is $27.14 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 14:35:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sankyo Co (SKXJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sankyo Co.

Q

When is Sankyo Co (OTCPK:SKXJF) reporting earnings?

A

Sankyo Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sankyo Co (SKXJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sankyo Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sankyo Co (SKXJF) operate in?

A

Sankyo Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.