Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ: SKOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund's (SKOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ: SKOR) is $50.73 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:19:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2022.

Q

When is FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) operate in?

A

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.