SK Kaken Co Ltd is a building coating manufacturer based in Japan. Its main businesses are, Decorative Coatings business which is involved in the manufacturing and sales of organic/inorganic water-based painting material, synthetic resin coating, inorganic painting material, inorganic construction materials and special finisher things; Fireproof Insulated business is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of fireproof paints and contract of fireproof, insulated construction; and Other business engages in manufacturing and sales of various transformation goods and cleaning agents.