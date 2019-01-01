QQQ
SK Kaken Co Ltd is a building coating manufacturer based in Japan. Its main businesses are, Decorative Coatings business which is involved in the manufacturing and sales of organic/inorganic water-based painting material, synthetic resin coating, inorganic painting material, inorganic construction materials and special finisher things; Fireproof Insulated business is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of fireproof paints and contract of fireproof, insulated construction; and Other business engages in manufacturing and sales of various transformation goods and cleaning agents.

SK Kaken Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SK Kaken (SKKAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SK Kaken (OTCPK: SKKAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SK Kaken's (SKKAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SK Kaken.

Q

What is the target price for SK Kaken (SKKAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SK Kaken

Q

Current Stock Price for SK Kaken (SKKAF)?

A

The stock price for SK Kaken (OTCPK: SKKAF) is $365 last updated Thu Jan 07 2021 15:57:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SK Kaken (SKKAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SK Kaken.

Q

When is SK Kaken (OTCPK:SKKAF) reporting earnings?

A

SK Kaken does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SK Kaken (SKKAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SK Kaken.

Q

What sector and industry does SK Kaken (SKKAF) operate in?

A

SK Kaken is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.