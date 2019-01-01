|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials (ARCA: SKF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Financials.
There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Financials
The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Financials (ARCA: SKF) is $18.22 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2012.
ProShares UltraShort Financials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Financials.
ProShares UltraShort Financials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.