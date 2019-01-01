QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
7K/11.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
82.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Arcwest Exploration Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company's properties consist of Todd Creek Property, Oweegee Property, Oxide Peak, Eagle, Rip, Teeta Creek property and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Arcwest Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Arcwest Exploration (SJRNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arcwest Exploration (OTCPK: SJRNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arcwest Exploration's (SJRNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arcwest Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Arcwest Exploration (SJRNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arcwest Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Arcwest Exploration (SJRNF)?

A

The stock price for Arcwest Exploration (OTCPK: SJRNF) is $0.064 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:00:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arcwest Exploration (SJRNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arcwest Exploration.

Q

When is Arcwest Exploration (OTCPK:SJRNF) reporting earnings?

A

Arcwest Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arcwest Exploration (SJRNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arcwest Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Arcwest Exploration (SJRNF) operate in?

A

Arcwest Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.