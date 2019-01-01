QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Sionix Corp designs advanced mobile water treatment systems with its patented and proprietary DAF technology. Its systems are designed for use in energy, government facilities, healthcare facilities, emergency water supplies during natural disasters, housing development projects, as pre-treatment for desalination and other membrane filtration applications, and various industrial processes including subterranean fracturing used in oil and gas drilling.

Analyst Ratings

Sionix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sionix (SINX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sionix (OTCEM: SINX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sionix's (SINX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sionix.

Q

What is the target price for Sionix (SINX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sionix

Q

Current Stock Price for Sionix (SINX)?

A

The stock price for Sionix (OTCEM: SINX) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:04:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sionix (SINX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sionix.

Q

When is Sionix (OTCEM:SINX) reporting earnings?

A

Sionix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sionix (SINX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sionix.

Q

What sector and industry does Sionix (SINX) operate in?

A

Sionix is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.