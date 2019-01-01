QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
1.2K/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
103.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
Shares
2.2B
Outstanding
SIM Technology Group Ltd is a mobile communication and internet of things developer. It operates its business through segments that are being Handsets and internet of things terminals business (Handsets and IOT terminals business), Electronic manufacturing services business, Internet of things system and O2O business, and Property management. Handsets and internet of things terminals business segment generate most of the revenue. The group derives revenue from the PRC, Europe, the US, Hong Kong and other Asian countries.

Analyst Ratings

SIM Technology Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SIM Technology Group (SIMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SIM Technology Group (OTCPK: SIMTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SIM Technology Group's (SIMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SIM Technology Group.

Q

What is the target price for SIM Technology Group (SIMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SIM Technology Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SIM Technology Group (SIMTF)?

A

The stock price for SIM Technology Group (OTCPK: SIMTF) is $0.046 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:47:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SIM Technology Group (SIMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SIM Technology Group.

Q

When is SIM Technology Group (OTCPK:SIMTF) reporting earnings?

A

SIM Technology Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SIM Technology Group (SIMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SIM Technology Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SIM Technology Group (SIMTF) operate in?

A

SIM Technology Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.