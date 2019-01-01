QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProShares UltraShort Industrials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Industrials (ARCA: SIJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraShort Industrials's (SIJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Industrials.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Industrials

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Industrials (ARCA: SIJ) is $17.32 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:02:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares UltraShort Industrials (ARCA:SIJ) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraShort Industrials does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Industrials.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraShort Industrials (SIJ) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraShort Industrials is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.