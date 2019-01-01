QQQ
Range
5.6 - 5.6
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.22/3.95%
52 Wk
4.39 - 7.8
Mkt Cap
4.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.6
P/E
-
EPS
0.57
Shares
785.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Shanghai Electric Group Co Ltd is an integrated equipment manufacturing group specialized in industrial equipment. Its products include thermal generator set, nuclear power units, wind power equipment, power T&D equipment, environmental protection equipment, automation equipment, elevators, rail transit and Industrial Internet. The operating segments are energy equipment, industrial equipment, and integrated services segments, with maximum revenue from industrial equipment segment.

Shanghai Electric Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanghai Electric Group (OTCPK: SIELY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shanghai Electric Group's (SIELY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanghai Electric Group.

Q

What is the target price for Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanghai Electric Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY)?

A

The stock price for Shanghai Electric Group (OTCPK: SIELY) is $5.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:43:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 13, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 29, 2012.

Q

When is Shanghai Electric Group (OTCPK:SIELY) reporting earnings?

A

Shanghai Electric Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanghai Electric Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanghai Electric Group (SIELY) operate in?

A

Shanghai Electric Group is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.