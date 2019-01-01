QQQ
Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd is a diversified integrated provider of clean energies and low-carbon and energy-saving solutions. The company has reportable segments namely Solar power generation, and Manufacturing, and sales of LED Products. It derives maximum revenue from the Manufacturing and sales of LED Products segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in Japan, India, Germany, Australia, Spain, Italy, Portuguese, Russia, United Arab Emirates, and Other countries.

Shunfeng Intl Clean Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shunfeng Intl Clean (SHUNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shunfeng Intl Clean (OTCPK: SHUNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shunfeng Intl Clean's (SHUNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shunfeng Intl Clean.

Q

What is the target price for Shunfeng Intl Clean (SHUNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shunfeng Intl Clean

Q

Current Stock Price for Shunfeng Intl Clean (SHUNF)?

A

The stock price for Shunfeng Intl Clean (OTCPK: SHUNF) is $0.0075 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:37:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shunfeng Intl Clean (SHUNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shunfeng Intl Clean.

Q

When is Shunfeng Intl Clean (OTCPK:SHUNF) reporting earnings?

A

Shunfeng Intl Clean does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shunfeng Intl Clean (SHUNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shunfeng Intl Clean.

Q

What sector and industry does Shunfeng Intl Clean (SHUNF) operate in?

A

Shunfeng Intl Clean is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.