Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd is a diversified integrated provider of clean energies and low-carbon and energy-saving solutions. The company has reportable segments namely Solar power generation, and Manufacturing, and sales of LED Products. It derives maximum revenue from the Manufacturing and sales of LED Products segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Mainland China and also has a presence in Japan, India, Germany, Australia, Spain, Italy, Portuguese, Russia, United Arab Emirates, and Other countries.