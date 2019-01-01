QQQ
Range
0.23 - 0.23
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/12.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
704.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
5.43
Shares
3B
Outstanding
Shun Tak Holdings Ltd is a provider of multiple lines of services in predominantly in Macau. Its leading business is that of property development, contributing most of the revenue. Shun Tak's property segment covers commercial, residential, and retail property spaces. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Transportation, Hospitality, and Investment. The Property segment includes property development and sales, leasing, and management services. The Transportation segment provides passenger transportation services. The Hospitality segment performs hotel operation, hotel management, and travel agency services. The Investment segment involves in investment holding and others.

Shun Tak Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shun Tak Holdings (SHTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shun Tak Holdings (OTCPK: SHTGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shun Tak Holdings's (SHTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shun Tak Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Shun Tak Holdings (SHTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shun Tak Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Shun Tak Holdings (SHTGF)?

A

The stock price for Shun Tak Holdings (OTCPK: SHTGF) is $0.2332 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shun Tak Holdings (SHTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shun Tak Holdings.

Q

When is Shun Tak Holdings (OTCPK:SHTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Shun Tak Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shun Tak Holdings (SHTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shun Tak Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Shun Tak Holdings (SHTGF) operate in?

A

Shun Tak Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.