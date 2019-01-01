Shimano develops, manufactures, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also develops and distributes lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. Approximately 80% of companywide sales comes from its bicycle components segment. Shimano has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and its headquarters are in Osaka, Japan.