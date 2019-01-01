QQQ
Shimano develops, manufactures, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also develops and distributes lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. Approximately 80% of companywide sales comes from its bicycle components segment. Shimano has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and its headquarters are in Osaka, Japan.

Shimano Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shimano (SHMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shimano (OTCPK: SHMDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shimano's (SHMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shimano.

Q

What is the target price for Shimano (SHMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shimano

Q

Current Stock Price for Shimano (SHMDF)?

A

The stock price for Shimano (OTCPK: SHMDF) is $227 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:38:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shimano (SHMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shimano.

Q

When is Shimano (OTCPK:SHMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Shimano does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shimano (SHMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shimano.

Q

What sector and industry does Shimano (SHMDF) operate in?

A

Shimano is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.