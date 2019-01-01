Shangri-La Asia Ltd owns and manages hotels in The People's Republic of China under the brands Shangri-La Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts, Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen, and Traders Hotels. Other countries in which the group has its presence include Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and a few Other Countries. Other than hotel operations, the group also engaged in golf course operations in Bali, Indonesia, and wine trading in Hong Kong. Its business is organized into Hotel ownership, Hotel management services, Investment Properties, and Property sales. Revenues are generated from room rental, food and beverage sales, hotel management, Rental revenue from investment properties, and sales of properties.