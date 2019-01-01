QQQ
Shangri-La Asia Ltd owns and manages hotels in The People's Republic of China under the brands Shangri-La Hotels, Shangri-La Resorts, Kerry Hotels, Hotel Jen, and Traders Hotels. Other countries in which the group has its presence include Singapore, The Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, Australia, and a few Other Countries. Other than hotel operations, the group also engaged in golf course operations in Bali, Indonesia, and wine trading in Hong Kong. Its business is organized into Hotel ownership, Hotel management services, Investment Properties, and Property sales. Revenues are generated from room rental, food and beverage sales, hotel management, Rental revenue from investment properties, and sales of properties.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Shangri-La Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shangri-La Asia (OTCPK: SHALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shangri-La Asia's (SHALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shangri-La Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shangri-La Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Shangri-La Asia (SHALF)?

A

The stock price for Shangri-La Asia (OTCPK: SHALF) is $0.824 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:35:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 23, 2003.

Q

When is Shangri-La Asia (OTCPK:SHALF) reporting earnings?

A

Shangri-La Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shangri-La Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Shangri-La Asia (SHALF) operate in?

A

Shangri-La Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.