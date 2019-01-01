Switzerland-listed SGS is the largest and one of the oldest companies in the testing, inspection, and certification industry. The company's primary activities involve testing products and materials, inspecting sites/industrial equipment, and certifying products and systems to ensure global/company standards. SGS is one of only four TIC companies that operate globally across numerous industries, including agriculture, food and life science, and transport services. SGS was first listed in 1981 and employs almost 93,000 people worldwide.