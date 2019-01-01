QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spyglass Resources Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company that conducts its operations in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The Company is a dividend paying, intermediate oil & gas company that trades on the TSX under the symbol 'SGL'. It operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spyglass Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spyglass Resources (SGLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spyglass Resources (OTCEM: SGLRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spyglass Resources's (SGLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spyglass Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Spyglass Resources (SGLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spyglass Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Spyglass Resources (SGLRF)?

A

The stock price for Spyglass Resources (OTCEM: SGLRF) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:58:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spyglass Resources (SGLRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spyglass Resources.

Q

When is Spyglass Resources (OTCEM:SGLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Spyglass Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spyglass Resources (SGLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spyglass Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Spyglass Resources (SGLRF) operate in?

A

Spyglass Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.