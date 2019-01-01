QQQ
Food & Life Companies Ltd owns and operates a revolving sushi-style restaurant chain. The company operates under the Sushiro brand. It has operations in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand.

Food & Life Companies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Food & Life Companies (SGLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Food & Life Companies (OTCPK: SGLOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Food & Life Companies's (SGLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Food & Life Companies.

Q

What is the target price for Food & Life Companies (SGLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Food & Life Companies

Q

Current Stock Price for Food & Life Companies (SGLOF)?

A

The stock price for Food & Life Companies (OTCPK: SGLOF) is $62.61 last updated Wed Sep 11 2019 15:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Food & Life Companies (SGLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Food & Life Companies.

Q

When is Food & Life Companies (OTCPK:SGLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Food & Life Companies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Food & Life Companies (SGLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Food & Life Companies.

Q

What sector and industry does Food & Life Companies (SGLOF) operate in?

A

Food & Life Companies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.