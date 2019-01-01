QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SoFi Next 500 ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoFi Next 500 ETF (ARCA: SFYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoFi Next 500 ETF's (SFYX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoFi Next 500 ETF.

Q

What is the target price for SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoFi Next 500 ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX)?

A

The stock price for SoFi Next 500 ETF (ARCA: SFYX) is $12.93 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SoFi Next 500 ETF.

Q

When is SoFi Next 500 ETF (ARCA:SFYX) reporting earnings?

A

SoFi Next 500 ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoFi Next 500 ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) operate in?

A

SoFi Next 500 ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.