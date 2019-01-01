QQQ
Range
3.82 - 3.91
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/4.4K
Div / Yield
0.07/1.71%
52 Wk
3.82 - 10
Mkt Cap
10B
Payout Ratio
23.39
Open
3.82
P/E
13.39
EPS
0.42
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co Ltd is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. Shanghai Fosun maintains five business segments, including Pharmaceutical manufacturing, Healthcare Services, Medical devices and medical diagnosis, Pharmaceutical distribution and retail, and Other business operations. Most of the company's revenue is generated by its Pharmaceutical manufacturing segment. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Shanghai Fosun Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shanghai Fosun (SFOSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shanghai Fosun (OTC: SFOSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Shanghai Fosun's (SFOSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Shanghai Fosun.

Q

What is the target price for Shanghai Fosun (SFOSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Shanghai Fosun

Q

Current Stock Price for Shanghai Fosun (SFOSF)?

A

The stock price for Shanghai Fosun (OTC: SFOSF) is $3.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:19:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shanghai Fosun (SFOSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shanghai Fosun.

Q

When is Shanghai Fosun (OTC:SFOSF) reporting earnings?

A

Shanghai Fosun does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Shanghai Fosun (SFOSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shanghai Fosun.

Q

What sector and industry does Shanghai Fosun (SFOSF) operate in?

A

Shanghai Fosun is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.