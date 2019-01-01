QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
346.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sheffield Resources Ltd is an Australia-based company. Its principal activities are mineral sands development, exploration for mineral sands and base metals within the state of Western Australia. Its mineral sands projects comprise of the flagship high-grade, zircon-rich Thunderbird Mineral Sands Project; the Eneabba project; the McCalls chloride ilmenite project; the Central Canning project; and the Barton project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sheffield Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sheffield Resources (SFFRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sheffield Resources (OTCPK: SFFRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sheffield Resources's (SFFRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sheffield Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Sheffield Resources (SFFRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sheffield Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Sheffield Resources (SFFRF)?

A

The stock price for Sheffield Resources (OTCPK: SFFRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sheffield Resources (SFFRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sheffield Resources.

Q

When is Sheffield Resources (OTCPK:SFFRF) reporting earnings?

A

Sheffield Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sheffield Resources (SFFRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sheffield Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Sheffield Resources (SFFRF) operate in?

A

Sheffield Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.