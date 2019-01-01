Solaria Energia y Medio (OTC:SEYMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Solaria Energia y Medio
Solaria Energia y Medio Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Solaria Energia y Medio (OTCPK: SEYMF) was reported by Jefferies on September 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SEYMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Solaria Energia y Medio (OTCPK: SEYMF) was provided by Jefferies, and Solaria Energia y Medio downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Solaria Energia y Medio, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Solaria Energia y Medio was filed on September 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Solaria Energia y Medio (SEYMF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Solaria Energia y Medio (SEYMF) is trading at is $22.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
