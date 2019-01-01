Seneca Foods (OTC:SENEM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$445.6M
Earnings History
No Data
Seneca Foods Questions & Answers
When is Seneca Foods (OTCPK:SENEM) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Seneca Foods
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Seneca Foods (OTCPK:SENEM)?
There are no earnings for Seneca Foods
What were Seneca Foods’s (OTCPK:SENEM) revenues?
There are no earnings for Seneca Foods
