Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
SPT Energy Group Inc is an investment holding company engaged in the provision of integrated oilfield services and the manufacturing and sale of oilfield services-related products. Its operating segments are Drilling, Well Completion, and Reservoir. The company's geographical segments are China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Canada, Indonesia, the Middle East, and Others, of which China accounts for the majority of its revenue.

SPT Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SPT Energy Group (SEGYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SPT Energy Group (OTCPK: SEGYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SPT Energy Group's (SEGYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SPT Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for SPT Energy Group (SEGYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SPT Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SPT Energy Group (SEGYY)?

A

The stock price for SPT Energy Group (OTCPK: SEGYY) is $0.7116 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:44:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SPT Energy Group (SEGYY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SPT Energy Group.

Q

When is SPT Energy Group (OTCPK:SEGYY) reporting earnings?

A

SPT Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SPT Energy Group (SEGYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SPT Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SPT Energy Group (SEGYY) operate in?

A

SPT Energy Group is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.