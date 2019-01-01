QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southeastern Banking Corp is a financial services company with operations in southeast Georgia and northeast Florida. It offers a full line of commercial and retail services to meet the financial needs of its customer base through its branch locations and ATM networks. Services offered include traditional deposit and loan services, long-term mortgage originations and credit cards. It also offers 24-hour delivery channels, including internet, mobile and telephone banking.

Southeastern Banking Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southeastern Banking (SEBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southeastern Banking (OTCPK: SEBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southeastern Banking's (SEBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southeastern Banking.

Q

What is the target price for Southeastern Banking (SEBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southeastern Banking

Q

Current Stock Price for Southeastern Banking (SEBC)?

A

The stock price for Southeastern Banking (OTCPK: SEBC) is $22.61 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:59:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southeastern Banking (SEBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 9, 2010 to stockholders of record on May 24, 2010.

Q

When is Southeastern Banking (OTCPK:SEBC) reporting earnings?

A

Southeastern Banking does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southeastern Banking (SEBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southeastern Banking.

Q

What sector and industry does Southeastern Banking (SEBC) operate in?

A

Southeastern Banking is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.