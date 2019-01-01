|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraShort Utilities (ARCA: SDP) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraShort Utilities.
There is no analysis for ProShares UltraShort Utilities
The stock price for ProShares UltraShort Utilities (ARCA: SDP) is $14.8335 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:08:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2012.
ProShares UltraShort Utilities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraShort Utilities.
ProShares UltraShort Utilities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.