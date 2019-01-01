QQQ
Range
2.29 - 2.29
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/3.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.28 - 2.77
Mkt Cap
233.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.29
P/E
27.81
Shares
102M
Outstanding
SDI Group PLC designs and manufactures scientific and technology products for use by the life science, healthcare, astronomy, consumer manufacturing and art conservation markets through Synoptics, the Artemis, the Opus instruments, and Astles Control systems brands. The Digital Imaging segment incorporates the Synoptics brands Syngene, Synbiosis, Synoptics Health and Fistreem, the Atik brands Atik Cameras, Opus and Quantum Scientific Imaging, and the Graticules Optics business. The Sensors & Control segment combines our Sentek, Astles Control Systems, Applied Thermal Control, Thermal Exchange, MPB Industries and Chell Instruments businesses. It operates in the UK, Europe, America, Rest of Asia, and Rest of the world segments. It derives most of its revenues from America segment.

SDI Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SDI Group (SDIIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SDI Group (OTCPK: SDIIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are SDI Group's (SDIIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SDI Group.

Q

What is the target price for SDI Group (SDIIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SDI Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SDI Group (SDIIF)?

A

The stock price for SDI Group (OTCPK: SDIIF) is $2.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:43:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SDI Group (SDIIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SDI Group.

Q

When is SDI Group (OTCPK:SDIIF) reporting earnings?

A

SDI Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is SDI Group (SDIIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SDI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SDI Group (SDIIF) operate in?

A

SDI Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.