SDI Group PLC designs and manufactures scientific and technology products for use by the life science, healthcare, astronomy, consumer manufacturing and art conservation markets through Synoptics, the Artemis, the Opus instruments, and Astles Control systems brands. The Digital Imaging segment incorporates the Synoptics brands Syngene, Synbiosis, Synoptics Health and Fistreem, the Atik brands Atik Cameras, Opus and Quantum Scientific Imaging, and the Graticules Optics business. The Sensors & Control segment combines our Sentek, Astles Control Systems, Applied Thermal Control, Thermal Exchange, MPB Industries and Chell Instruments businesses. It operates in the UK, Europe, America, Rest of Asia, and Rest of the world segments. It derives most of its revenues from America segment.