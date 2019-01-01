QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Smart Decision Inc is engaged in the research and development of algorithm for the consumer and business LED lighting market. Through the algorithm consumer will be able to select the right LED bulbs/fixtures by answering a handful of consumer-friendly questions.

Smart Decision Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Smart Decision (SDEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Smart Decision (OTCPK: SDEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Smart Decision's (SDEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Smart Decision.

Q

What is the target price for Smart Decision (SDEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Smart Decision

Q

Current Stock Price for Smart Decision (SDEC)?

A

The stock price for Smart Decision (OTCPK: SDEC) is $0.0029 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Smart Decision (SDEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Smart Decision.

Q

When is Smart Decision (OTCPK:SDEC) reporting earnings?

A

Smart Decision does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Smart Decision (SDEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Smart Decision.

Q

What sector and industry does Smart Decision (SDEC) operate in?

A

Smart Decision is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.