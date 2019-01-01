QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.11 - 0.11
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/14.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
25.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
241.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scryb Inc is a platform that powers businesses and technologies with applied intelligence, real-time analytics, and actionable insights. The platform boasts adaptability across diverse markets, from digital health and diagnostics to cybersecurity and manufacturing. The cloud-based platform is composed of crucial elements including sensor technology, IoT, predictive analytics, and computer vision.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scryb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scryb (SCYRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scryb (OTCQB: SCYRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scryb's (SCYRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scryb.

Q

What is the target price for Scryb (SCYRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scryb

Q

Current Stock Price for Scryb (SCYRF)?

A

The stock price for Scryb (OTCQB: SCYRF) is $0.1073 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:45:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scryb (SCYRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scryb.

Q

When is Scryb (OTCQB:SCYRF) reporting earnings?

A

Scryb does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scryb (SCYRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scryb.

Q

What sector and industry does Scryb (SCYRF) operate in?

A

Scryb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.