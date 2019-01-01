QQQ
Range
882.95 - 882.95
Vol / Avg.
0K/0K
Div / Yield
43.28/4.90%
52 Wk
882.95 - 1558
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
50.38
Open
882.95
P/E
10.25
EPS
0
Shares
1.4M
Outstanding
Schweiter Technologies AG is a company that specializes in developing, manufacturing and distributing machinery and composite materials. The company's key segment, 3A Composites, manufactures various materials in lightweight construction, which are applied in architecture, displays, transportation, and other sectors. Schweiter has a global presence, but the majority of its revenue comes from the Europe segment.

Schweiter Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCPK: SCWTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Schweiter Technologies's (SCWTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Schweiter Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Schweiter Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF)?

A

The stock price for Schweiter Technologies (OTCPK: SCWTF) is $882.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:40:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Schweiter Technologies.

Q

When is Schweiter Technologies (OTCPK:SCWTF) reporting earnings?

A

Schweiter Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Schweiter Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Schweiter Technologies (SCWTF) operate in?

A

Schweiter Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.