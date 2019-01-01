QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Siam Cement PCL is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a variety of building materials, chemicals, and packaging products. The company organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The chemicals segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells olefins and polyolefins. The cement-building materials segment sells cement, ready-mix concrete, roof tiles, ceramic tiles, and sanitary products. The packaging segment sells pulp, printing and writing paper, and corrugated paper used for packaging. The other segment sells automotive parts and steel. The majority of revenue comes from Thailand.

Siam Cement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siam Cement (SCVPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siam Cement (OTCPK: SCVPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Siam Cement's (SCVPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siam Cement.

Q

What is the target price for Siam Cement (SCVPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siam Cement

Q

Current Stock Price for Siam Cement (SCVPY)?

A

The stock price for Siam Cement (OTCPK: SCVPY) is $11.5 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:33:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siam Cement (SCVPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on April 4, 2012.

Q

When is Siam Cement (OTCPK:SCVPY) reporting earnings?

A

Siam Cement does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siam Cement (SCVPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siam Cement.

Q

What sector and industry does Siam Cement (SCVPY) operate in?

A

Siam Cement is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.