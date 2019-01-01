QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.04/2.04%
52 Wk
1.29 - 1.94
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
22.96
Open
-
P/E
13.98
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Sembcorp Industries Ltd is an investment holding company engaged primarily in the production and supply of utility services, and handling and storage of petroleum products and chemical. Its business is divided into four segments: Energy, Urban, and Others/Corporate. The company's service portfolio includes power generation, process steam production, wastewater treatment, integrated solutions for offshore and marine industry such as specialized ship building, and repairs & upgrades, and development and marketing of commercial and residential spaces, among others. A vast majority of the company's income is generated by the energy segment, and majority of the company's revenue is earned in Singapore and India together.

Sembcorp Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sembcorp Industries (SCRPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sembcorp Industries (OTCPK: SCRPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sembcorp Industries's (SCRPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sembcorp Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Sembcorp Industries (SCRPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sembcorp Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Sembcorp Industries (SCRPF)?

A

The stock price for Sembcorp Industries (OTCPK: SCRPF) is $1.81 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:53:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sembcorp Industries (SCRPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sembcorp Industries.

Q

When is Sembcorp Industries (OTCPK:SCRPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sembcorp Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sembcorp Industries (SCRPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sembcorp Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Sembcorp Industries (SCRPF) operate in?

A

Sembcorp Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.