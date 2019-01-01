QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
ScripsAmerica Inc is a provider of pharmaceutical supply chain management. The company is engaged in sale and compounding of non-sterile topical and transdermal pain creams, wholesale services to independent pharmacies and other medical providers, pharmacy dispensing services, and billing and administrative services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ScripsAmerica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ScripsAmerica (SCRCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ScripsAmerica (OTCEM: SCRCQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ScripsAmerica's (SCRCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ScripsAmerica.

Q

What is the target price for ScripsAmerica (SCRCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ScripsAmerica

Q

Current Stock Price for ScripsAmerica (SCRCQ)?

A

The stock price for ScripsAmerica (OTCEM: SCRCQ) is $0.000001 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:01:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ScripsAmerica (SCRCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ScripsAmerica.

Q

When is ScripsAmerica (OTCEM:SCRCQ) reporting earnings?

A

ScripsAmerica does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ScripsAmerica (SCRCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ScripsAmerica.

Q

What sector and industry does ScripsAmerica (SCRCQ) operate in?

A

ScripsAmerica is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.