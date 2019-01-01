Scient (OTC:SCNTQ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$21.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Scient using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Scient Questions & Answers
When is Scient (OTCEM:SCNTQ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Scient
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scient (OTCEM:SCNTQ)?
There are no earnings for Scient
What were Scient’s (OTCEM:SCNTQ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Scient
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.