QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
11.5K/44.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
3.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
159.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd is a Canada-based company that designs, builds, and operates community-oriented cafes. It provides customer service, light meals, and in-house roasted gourmet coffee. The company's geographical segments include Canada and the United States of America. It derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. The company generates maximum revenue from retail sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Spot Coffee (Canada) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spot Coffee (Canada) (SCFFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTCPK: SCFFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spot Coffee (Canada)'s (SCFFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spot Coffee (Canada).

Q

What is the target price for Spot Coffee (Canada) (SCFFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spot Coffee (Canada)

Q

Current Stock Price for Spot Coffee (Canada) (SCFFF)?

A

The stock price for Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTCPK: SCFFF) is $0.021423 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spot Coffee (Canada) (SCFFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Spot Coffee (Canada).

Q

When is Spot Coffee (Canada) (OTCPK:SCFFF) reporting earnings?

A

Spot Coffee (Canada) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spot Coffee (Canada) (SCFFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spot Coffee (Canada).

Q

What sector and industry does Spot Coffee (Canada) (SCFFF) operate in?

A

Spot Coffee (Canada) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.