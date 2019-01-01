QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.95 - 2.98
Mkt Cap
28.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.66
EPS
-0.26
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Source Energy Services Ltd is a Canada based company engaged in the production, supply, and distribution of Northern White frac sand. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions. It provides an end-to-end solution through its Wisconsin mine assets, processing facilities, unit train capable rail assets, strategically located terminal network and last mile logistics capabilities. It has its operations in Canada which is the key revenue driver and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Source Energy Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Source Energy Services (SCEYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Source Energy Services (OTCPK: SCEYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Source Energy Services's (SCEYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Source Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for Source Energy Services (SCEYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Source Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Source Energy Services (SCEYF)?

A

The stock price for Source Energy Services (OTCPK: SCEYF) is $2.0911 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:06:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Source Energy Services (SCEYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Source Energy Services.

Q

When is Source Energy Services (OTCPK:SCEYF) reporting earnings?

A

Source Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Source Energy Services (SCEYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Source Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Source Energy Services (SCEYF) operate in?

A

Source Energy Services is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.