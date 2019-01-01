QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
B- Scada Inc is engaged in the business of developing software and hardware products for the visualization and monitoring of data in residential and commercial settings and in heavy industries. The company's Human Machine Interface (HMI) software and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) products are utilized in the petrochemical, electricity distribution, transportation, facilities management and manufacturing industries. The company also markets and sells a line of wireless sensors used for monitoring various information like temperature, pressure, voltage and water detection.

B- Scada Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy B- Scada (SCDA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of B- Scada (OTCEM: SCDA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are B- Scada's (SCDA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for B- Scada.

Q

What is the target price for B- Scada (SCDA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for B- Scada

Q

Current Stock Price for B- Scada (SCDA)?

A

The stock price for B- Scada (OTCEM: SCDA) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 14:30:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does B- Scada (SCDA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for B- Scada.

Q

When is B- Scada (OTCEM:SCDA) reporting earnings?

A

B- Scada does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is B- Scada (SCDA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for B- Scada.

Q

What sector and industry does B- Scada (SCDA) operate in?

A

B- Scada is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.