B- Scada Inc is engaged in the business of developing software and hardware products for the visualization and monitoring of data in residential and commercial settings and in heavy industries. The company's Human Machine Interface (HMI) software and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) products are utilized in the petrochemical, electricity distribution, transportation, facilities management and manufacturing industries. The company also markets and sells a line of wireless sensors used for monitoring various information like temperature, pressure, voltage and water detection.