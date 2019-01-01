ñol

Strategic Resources
(OTCPK:SCCFF)
0.2275
00
At close: May 27
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.19 - 0.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 42.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 9.9K
Mkt Cap9.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.23
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Strategic Resources (OTC:SCCFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Strategic Resources reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Strategic Resources using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Strategic Resources Questions & Answers

Q
When is Strategic Resources (OTCPK:SCCFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Strategic Resources

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Strategic Resources (OTCPK:SCCFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Strategic Resources

Q
What were Strategic Resources’s (OTCPK:SCCFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Strategic Resources

